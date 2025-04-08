South Korea will hold presidential election on June 3 to replace ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol

Deep political polarization will likely shape the June 3 election, expected to be a two-way showdown between the two major political parties: Yoon’s conservative People Power Party and its chief liberal rival, the Democratic Party.

The focus of attention is on whether conservatives can regroup and field a strong candidate to compete against the likely Democratic candidate, Lee Jae-myung.

It will be an uphill battle for the governing People's Power Party to hold on to power it struggles to restore public confidence and heal a severe internal division triggered by Yoon's martial law stunt.