South Korea to withdraw plan to suspend licenses of striking doctors to resolve medical impasse

More than 13,000 junior doctors, who are medical interns and residents, walked off the job in February in protest of the government’s plan to sharply boost school admissions. Their walkouts have significantly burdened operations of university hospitals where they had worked while training.

Their strikes suffered a setback after a Seoul court in May ruled in support of the government’s plan.

The government later withdraw its plan to suspend licenses of doctor who returned to their hospitals but didn’t do so on others who remained off the job.