South Korea to bring home sailors aboard virus-hit destroyer

The replacement crew of 150 navy personnel will arrive aboard the aerial tankers and move to the destroyer that's anchored at sea to sail it back to South Korea on a journey that takes about a month, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Local media reported that the infected sailors will arrive home as early as Tuesday night.

South Korea has taken part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. Officials said the Munmu the Great was to be replaced with another destroyer next month following a six-month rotational deployment. The second destroyer is on its way to to the area.

On Sunday, South Korea’s health authorities reported 1,454 new cases, taking the country’s total to 177,951 with 2,057 deaths.

South Korea has recently imposed its toughest distancing rules on its populous capital region, where most of the recent cases have been found. Authorities are considering more stringent restrictions in other areas as well.