South Korea summons China's envoy over comments accusing Seoul of tilting excessively toward US

“With the United States pressuring China with all its might, some are betting that the United States will win and China will lose. But this is clearly the wrong judgment,” Xing said, describing a rosy future for his country under authoritarian leader Xi Jingping. “What can be said with certainty is that those who bet on China’s defeat will surely regret it later," Xing said.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Xing’s “irresponsible” comments countered "the desire of both countries' governments and people to value and further advance South Korea-China relations based on mutual respect.”

South Korea, whose economy depends greatly on exports of computer memory chips and other technology products, has struggled to strike a balance between the United States, its decades-long military ally, and China, the biggest buyer of its goods as the rivalry between Washington and Beijing deepens over regional influence and technology.

Faced with a growing nuclear threat from North Korea, Yoon has pushed aggressively to strengthen the alliance with the United States, making it a central goal of his policies.

Seoul has expanded joint military training with the United States and is seeking stronger assurances that it would swiftly and decisively use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

The Biden administration in turn has been seeking stronger three-way cooperation with South Korea and Japan to counter both the North Korean threat and China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy.