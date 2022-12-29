South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

“Whether they have nukes or whatever weapons of mass destruction they have, we must send a clear message to those who repeat provocations. We must not be frightened of (their nukes) and we must not hesitate,” Yoon said during a visit to a weapons development agency. “To obtain peace, we must prepare for a war that (we can win) overwhelmingly.”

Yoon said Tuesday his government will advance the planned establishment of a military drone unit and introduce high-tech stealth drones.

North Korea's state media hasn’t commented on South Korea's announcement of its reported drone flights. But some observers say North Korea likely sent those drones to test South Korean and U.S. readiness. They say North Korea also likely assessed that drones could be a cheap yet effective method to trigger security concerns and an internal divide in South Korea.

In response the North's drone flying, South Korea said it sent three of its surveillance drones across the border in a rare tit-for-tat measure. North Korea didn't make any reaction, according to South Korean defense officials.

This week, North Korea is under a key ruling party meeting to review past projects and determine policy objectives for 2023. During its third day Wednesday, leader Kim Jong Un expressed hopes that local Workers’ Party officials would report successes on their jobs and duties to live up to the party’s trust in them, state media reported Thursday, without elaborating what their tasks are.

In an earlier session, state media cited Kim as setting forth new goals to solidify his country's military power, an indication that he would continue his run of weapons tests.

