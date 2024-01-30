South Korea says North Korea fired cruise missiles in 3rd launch of such weapons this month

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launches. It didn’t immediately provide specific flight details, including the number of missiles fired and how far they flew.

The launches follow tests on Jan. 24 and Jan. 28 of what North Korea has described as a new cruise missile developed for submarine launches.

The North also on Jan. 14 tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile, which underscored its efforts to advance its lineup of weapons targeting remote U.S. targets in the Pacific, including the military hub of Guam.