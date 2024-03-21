South Korea says it will suspend the licenses of striking doctors starting next week

South Korea’s government says it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s government says it will start suspending the licenses of striking junior doctors next week.

Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo made the comments during a briefing Thursday as he repeated demands for the doctors to return to work immediately.

More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 doctors-in-training have been on strike for about a month to protest the government’s plan to sharply increase medical school admissions.

Their strikes have caused hundreds of cancelled surgeries and other treatments at hospitals.

In Other News
1
Indonesia's defense minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is...
2
Mississippi ex-deputy gets 40-year sentence as judge decries brutal...
3
Gangs target peaceful communities in new round of attacks on Haiti's...
4
Ramy Youssef constantly asks if jokes are harmful or helpful. He keeps...
5
Congressional leaders sell $1.2 trillion spending package to members...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top