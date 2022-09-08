South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions

It’s unclear if North Korea would accept the offer because it has already rejected the new South Korean government’s offer to provide massive aid in return for denuclearization.

“The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term ‘separated families’ disappears,” Unification Minister Kwon Youngse said in a televised briefing. “We need to use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures.”