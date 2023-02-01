South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker

“The Senate committee, in adopting its report, has clearly made a statement that we believe” the aide, Republican Sen. David Wheeler said. “We believe misconduct happened and some sort of discipline is appropriate.”

Only one senator voted against adopting the report and its discipline. Frye-Mueller, who is allied with a right-wing group of Republicans, will be reinstated to the Senate but barred from interacting with most of the Legislative Research Council staff.

Republican Sen. Tom Pischke, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said he disagreed with nearly everything the Senate had done to discipline Frye-Mueller, that it had deprived her of due process and tried to cast doubt on the credibility of the aide.

Frye-Mueller was allowed back on to the Senate floor Wednesday after the vote.

“I completely disagree with the censure. The only reason I’m going back in is to be a voice for the voters of District 30,” she said.