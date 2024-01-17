South Dakota House passes bill that would make the animal sedative xylazine a controlled substance

Xylazine in humans can cause health problems including difficulty breathing, dangerously low blood pressure, a slowed heart rate, wounds that can become infected and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year the Office of National Drug Control Policy designated the combination of fentanyl and xylazine as an " emerging threat."

The South Dakota Health Department and Republican state Attorney General Marty Jackley brought the bill in South Dakota. Jackley said Congress has been slow to act even as xylazine has “become a national epidemic.”

As things stand now, “If we were to arrest a drug dealer and they don't have fentanyl on them yet, and they've got a pile of xylazine, we can't confiscate it, we can't arrest them for it, and that's a serious concern,” Jackley said.

Police are encountering xylazine in the state, mainly in Sioux Falls, he said.

Gov. Kristi Noem highlighted the issue of xylazine in her recent State of the State address.