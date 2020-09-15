South Dakota AG was frequent traveler before fatal crash

Ravnsborg shaped his tough-on-crime pitch around repealing a program called presumptive probation, which gives nearly automatic probation to certain nonviolent, lower-level felonies, including drug possession.

Since 2014, he also accumulated eight traffic tickets, including six speeding tickets in different counties. But he was not in danger of losing his driver's license, and he has had no tickets since taking office in 2019.

Ravnsborg has been unsuccessful in his attack on presumptive probation, failing to get legislators to buy-in and clashing with the governor on how much it would increase costs in the prison system.

The attorney general’s office has often served as a springboard for gubernatorial hopefuls. But Ravnsborg has so far taken a quieter approach than his predecessor, Marty Jackley, who made headlines by taking on a Native American tribe’s plan for a marijuana resort and arguing another case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“He’s pretty vanilla,” Michael Card, a political science professor at the University of South Dakota, said of Ravnsborg.

Card said that instead of bringing flash to the office, Ravnsborg seems to have brought the order of an administrator — something Card attributed to Ravnsborg's military experience. Ravnsborg is an Army veteran who currently serves in the Army Reserves.

As attorney general, he overhauled the state’s missing persons database and worked to develop rapport with Native American tribes.

Details were slow to emerge about what happened Saturday night. Ravnsborg finally released a statement late Monday, giving his account of what happened along a stretch of U.S. Highway 14 with no lighting.

Running into a deer on a two-lane highway in the state is not unusual. State Farm Insurance ranked South Dakota as one of the most dangerous states for animal collisions.

But Card said it was that familiarity with the experience of colliding with a deer that has left many asking how the attorney general could hit a person and not realize it.

“If this is people’s lived experience, then he may be convicted in the court of public opinion,” Card said. “If they form a negative opinion collectively, he may not be able to get past this.”

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem promised a transparent investigation Tuesday, saying she was bringing in outside investigators. A crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are helping the state Highway Patrol with the investigation. Noem gave no timeline on when details would be released.

For the family of the man killed, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, it has already been too long. Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec said relatives believe Boever was walking on the highway shoulder, toward his truck that had crashed earlier that same night.

“Cousin was just a quiet, meek, mild guy who minded his own business,” Nemec said. “He grew jade plants and would give jade plants for gifts.”

Boever had struggled with a bipolar disorder and worked irregularly as a nurse’s assistant, said Victor Nemec, another cousin. Though in recent days, when the two cousins worked together on Victor Nemec’s farm, Boever had been doing well.

Nemec believed Boever had never met or interacted with the attorney general.

Besides crashing their vehicles along the same road on Saturday and sharing quiet dispositions, the two men appeared to have little in common — until their paths collided in the darkness of a South Dakota night.

Green spray paint marks show the path of tire skid marks that leave the roadway at the site of Saturday's fatal crash on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 outside of Highmore, S.D. For South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spending Saturday driving hundreds of miles on the state’s roads was not unusual. But by Sunday, it was clear that his latest trip was anything but routine — an investigation was underway that would later reveal he struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Bormett Credit: Erin Bormett

Tire tracks are visible on the side of the highway on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 where Joe Boever's truck sat Saturday night when he was killed while walking back to the vehicle outside of Highmore, S.D. For South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg spending Saturday driving hundreds of miles on the state’s roads was not unusual. But by Sunday, it was clear that his latest trip was anything but routine — an investigation was underway that would later reveal he struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP) Credit: Erin Bormett Credit: Erin Bormett