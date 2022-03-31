South Carolina's Aliyah Boston wins AP player of the year

Boston averaged 16.8 points, 12 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this year.

“I think Aliyah is so unselfish that she’s not very comfortable taking over basketball games,” Staley said. “She doesn’t want to be seen by her teammates as selfish and chasing numbers."

Boston's parents surprised the unanimous first-team AP All-American with the news on Zoom that she had won the award.

“I'm in shock, I got the chills,” Boston said to her parents on the call.

Staley said that Boston is one of the hardest workers on the team.

“Young people will follow anyone, good or bad,” the coach said. “Aliyah has tbe personality where you’d follow her because of how hard she works, how unselfish she is, how giving she is. When it’s time to make plays she delivers. She’s a leader to follow for all the right reasons.”

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, top left, blocks North Carolina guard Carlie Littlefield (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

South Carolina forwards Aliyah Boston (4), Victaria Saxton (5) and Sania Feagin (20) celebrate after a first-round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-21. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) reacts after cutting the net following a college basketball game against Creighton in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)