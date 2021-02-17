South Carolina House passes bill banning most abortions

Nearly all members of the Democratic caucus walked out in protest at one point. A few Democrats stayed behind as Republicans wiped out more than 100 proposed amendments. After holding a news conference to speak against the bill, several other Democrats returned to express their opposition to the measure, which has come up for debate in the legislature numerous times over the past decade. Nearly all House members were later present for the vote, which was 79-35 in favor.

“You love the fetus in the womb. But when it is born, it’s a different reaction,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg, the House’s longest serving member at 29 years.

Numerous Republican lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill and many cheered after the vote. Supporters of the ban stood outside the House chambers applauding and hugging the lawmakers that pushed the hardest for the measure.

Rep. Melissa Lackey Oremus said plenty of women have mixed feelings when they get pregnant, especially when they aren’t where they want to be in their life. But the Republican from Aiken said that’s no reason for abortion.

“They don’t deserve to die just because their mother made a bad choice one night,” Oremus said during the debate.

For years, the bill has failed to pass the Senate. But Republicans gained three seats in the 2020 elections and the newly energized 30-16 Republican majority made the proposal Senate Bill No. 1 and finally pushed it over a procedural hurdle.

Republicans have urged people who want to see even more restrictions put on abortion to avoid changing the bill to make sure it passes. The only change was in the Senate to add exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest.

The bill would not punish a pregnant woman for getting an illegal abortion, but the person who performed the abortion could be charged with a felony, sentenced up to two years and fined $10,000 if found guilty.

Black members of the South Carolina House walk out as an abortion bill is debated on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. The House is expected to pass the bill that would ban nearly all abortions and send it to the governor's desk. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Rep. Melissa Lackey Oremus, R-Aiken, speaks in favor of an abortion bill as it is debated on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Democrats walked out, leaving members to speak to many empty seats. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, speaks against an abortion bill as it is debated on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Democrats walked out, leaving members to speak to many empty seats. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

A number of empty seats are seen in the South Carolina House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Democrats walked out during the debate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an abortion bill at a news conference in the Statehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Democrats walked out during the debate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) Credit: Jeffrey Collins Credit: Jeffrey Collins