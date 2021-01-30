South Carolina GOP censures Rep. Rice for impeachment vote

In his only primary since first elected in 2012, Rice won with 84% of the vote. He’s been reelected each time with at least 56% of votes cast. Now, Rice is all but sure to face at least a handful of primary challengers, with one formally creating an exploratory committee this past week.

Rice told the AP he knew he’d likely face a difficult primary and that the impeachment vote could potentially cost him his seat: “If it does, it does,” he said.

Dreama Perdue, the Republican chairwoman in Rice’s home county of Horry, said she’s fielded hundreds of phone calls from people displeased with the congressman’s vote.

“The people in the district are just very, very upset that Congressman Rice would do this, knowing how much we support the president in South Carolina, and in the 7th District, and in Horry County,” Dreama Perdue told the AP. “He told me he voted his conscience. These people did not vote for you to vote your conscience; these people voted for you to support us and our district and the president."

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, laughs while talking with students at Brockington Elementary School during U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' visit to Timmonsville, S.C., on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Rice has acknowledged that his recent vote in favor of impeaching Donald Trump may mean a tough reelection battle in 2022. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Credit: Meg Kinnard Credit: Meg Kinnard