South Africa's Zulu king is buried amid praise, controversy

After Zwelithini's burial, President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the speakers at a memorial service who praised the king.

“It was during his reign that the Zulu nation achieved harmony and peace. It was during the course of his reign that his people alongside all the people of our country realized the dream of freedom from the injustices of colonialism and apartheid,” said Ramaphosa.

Others attending the memorial included former president Jacob Zuma, who is Zulu, and Princess Charlene of Monaco, who is from South Africa.

Zwelithini was lauded for his role in helping to end the political violence that engulfed the KwaZulu-Natal province before South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. He is credited with encouraging Zulus to participate in the elections and calling on them not to engage in violent attacks throughout the country.

Zwelithini’s legacy, however, has not gone unchallenged and the royal house this week threatened to take legal action against the City Press newspaper for publishing a scathing opinion of the king's rule.

In the article, City Press editor-in-chief Mondli Makhanya accused Zwelithini of being a puppet of South Africa's former apartheid white-minority regime before the transition to democracy.

Makhanya alleged that Zwelithini was responsible for many deaths because he collaborated with the apartheid regime and the leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in their quest to create an independent Zulu state and reject democratic reforms.

The Zulu royal family issued a statement condemning Makhanya’s assertions as “vulgar lies” and said it would take “the necessary steps once the mourning has been completed.”

The royal family will meet to determine who will succeed Zwelithini.

A member of the royal household attends a memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

A young Zulu maiden dances at the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Zulu maidens dance during a memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, portrait on cloth, in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his eulogy during the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

A woman wears a portrait of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during the memorial service for the monarch in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma, attends the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Members of the royal household attend the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco attends the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivers his eulogy during the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Kwazulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, left, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, centre, and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrive for the memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in Nongoma, South Africa, Thursday, March 18, 2021.