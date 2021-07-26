South Africa's virus cases decline, liquor sales allowed

While new confirmed cases are declining in South Africa, many other countries in Africa are seeing increased COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta variant.

To accelerate its mass vaccination campaign, South Africa will start giving shots on weekends and will make them available to younger residents ages 18 and above starting September 1. Currently, vaccines are limited to people 35 and up.

“In the coming weeks, we will substantially increase the rate of vaccination,” said Ramaphosa.

South Africa, which has a population of 60 million, has administered over 6.3 million vaccine doses. The rate of inoculations needs to increase for the country to reach its target of having 67% of the population fully vaccinated by February.

According to Ramaphosa, 31 million doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be delivered in the next two to three months, while negotiations with other manufacturers are continuing.

In describing South Africa's efforts to curb the pandemic, Ramapahosa lamented the violent riots this month sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma, saying the unrest was like “fighting a battle on two fronts.”

More than 300 people died and more than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism resulting from the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

The deployment of 25,000 army troops helped quell the rioting. Ramaphosa said his government would seek restitution for businesses that suffered more than 20 billion rand ($1.35 billion) in damage and also would assist poor South Africans.

The state-owned insurance company, SASRIA, will expedite claims by insured businesses for riot-related damage, and the government plans to announce support measures for smaller, uninsured businesses, Ramaphosa said.

“I want to make it clear that law and order will be maintained," the president said. "There will be further arrests, particularly of those who conceptualized, planned, and executed these actions that have led to so much destruction and loss of life.”