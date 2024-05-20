South Africa's top court rules former President Zuma cannot stand in election over criminal record

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa's highest court ruled Monday that former President Jacob Zuma is not allowed to stand as a candidate for Parliament in a national election next week because of a previous criminal conviction, a decision that's likely to increase political tensions ahead of a pivotal vote.

The Constitutional Court said that a section of the constitution disqualifying people from standing for office if they've been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine does apply to the 82-year-old Zuma. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court for refusing to testify at a judicial inquiry into government corruption.