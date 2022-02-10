South Africa's Ramaphosa to speak about nation's challenges

Cape Town City Hall has been cleaned up for the glamorous event attended by politicians, business leaders, celebrities and sports stars.

The City Hall is no stranger to hosting significant events in South Africa's history. In 1990 it was where Nelson Mandela delivered his first speech after being released from 27 years in prison for his fight against the racial oppression of the apartheid system of white-minority rule.

That historic moment has been immortalized with a statue of Mandela on a balcony of the building where he delivered the speech.

On that day, Ramaphosa held the microphone while Mandela spoke, but Thursday he will speaking himself to describe how his administration will address some of the country’s most pressing challenges.

Following the fire which destroyed large parts of the Parliament building, including the National Assembly chamber, one suspect, 49-year-old Zandile Mafe, is to stand trial on arson and terrorism charges after he was arrested outside the complex.

Caption Troops march toward the City Hall in Cape Town South African, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 where they will await the arrival of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation address at the City Hall instead of at the Parliament building which was gutted by fire last month. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht,Pool)