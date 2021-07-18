South Africa's leader vows to restore order, catch plotters

At least 212 people died in the unrest, many trampled to death when shops were looted, said police. More than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism.

Looking at the shattered glass entrance to a cellphone shop Sunday in Soweto, Ramaphosa was told several people died there.

“We are all really concerned about what happened here," Ramaphosa said. "But we are also saying we have learned valuable lessons. The most important lesson is, in the end, that we must tighten up our security forces.”

Thanking the community volunteer groups helping to clear up the debris, Ramaphosa, speaking in the Zulu language, reiterated his pledge that those who plotted the rioting would be brought to justice.

“They’ll be arrested, all those who are behind this damage,” he vowed sternly. "We are going to make sure that they are arrested and sent to prison for a long time.”

He thanked law-abiding South Africans for standing together against the lawlessness.

“We shall never be defeated because a united people will never be defeated,” said Ramaphosa, to cheers from a small group that had gathered. “Whether they like it or not, they’ll never defeat us. We will be victorious.”

Ramaphosa spoke on the anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, whose election in 1994 marked the end of South Africa's brutal apartheid regime of white-minority rule. To honor Mandela, many South Africans on Sunday did acts of community service.

___

AP journalist Nqobile Ntshangase in Johannesburg contributed.

An armed policeman patrols as Police Minster Bheki Cele visits Phoenix, a neighbourhood severely affected by unrest and racial tensions near Durban, South Africa, Saturday, July 17, 2021. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to restore order to the country after the week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed) Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, visits an area in Durban, South Africa, Friday, July 16, 2021 which was badly affected by unrest in the past week. South Africa's army has begun deploying 25,000 troops to assist police in quelling weeklong riots and violence sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma and causing a shortage of basic foods. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An armed policeman patrols as Police Minster Bheki Cele visits Phoenix, a neighbourhood severely affected by unrest and racial tensions near Durban, South Africa, Saturday, July 17, 2021. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to restore order to the country after the week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed) Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed