South Africa's ANC party sees big decline in local elections

Not only did voters not support the ANC, most did not bother to vote. Although voting day was declared a public holiday, turnout was 47% of registered voters, more than 10% lower than in previous elections.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, failed to take advantage of the ANC's declining support, seeing its share of votes decline by about 5% since the previous local elections in 2016.

New parties such as ActionSA in Johannesburg and the Good Party in Cape Town won significant minority shares, giving them strategic leverage in the coalitions that the major parties will have to form in the coming days.