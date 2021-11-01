South African municipal vote to gauge support for ruling ANC

Although unhappy with poor services in the Kempton Park area where he lives, Justin Mosuthwane said he was determined to cast his ballot despite expressions of apathy toward the vote by some South Africans.

“I know there are people who have decided not to vote, but because of the history of our country it is hard to forget how hard we have fought for our right to vote," said Mosuthwane.

Blacks were not allowed to vote under the apartheid regime.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in the township of Soweto in Johannesburg and emphasized the nation's progress since overthrowing apartheid.

“As a country we have to be very proud that our democracy is growing and becoming more entrenched,” he said.

But his ANC party which has been in power since 1994, has been criticized for not doing enough at a local level to improve the lives of millions of poor South Africans. South Africans have struggled with an unreliable electricity grid for years, while adequate housing and sanitation remain major problems for many in Africa's most developed economy.

Johannesburg resident Rachel van Zyl said she'll use her vote to speak out.

“If you are upset about the way things are being run, the only way to have a say is to cast your vote," she said. “The service delivery is absolutely shocking. We pay a fortune for rates and taxes but the service delivery is ridiculous.”

In the previous municipal elections, the ANC lost control of Johannesburg, the country’s largest city and economic hub, the Tshwane metropolitan area that includes the capital city of Pretoria, and the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan area that includes Gqeberha, the city formerly called Port Elizabeth.

Those major cities are expected to be hotly contested again. The ANC's main challengers are the centrist Democratic Alliance party, the biggest opposition party and which runs the city of Cape Town, and the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters, who champion the plight of poor Black South Africans.

Among those permitted to cast ballots ahead of Monday's vote was Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon who turned 90 last month. Tutu and his wife Leah urged South Africans to exercise a democratic right that was denied to millions of Black people during apartheid.

