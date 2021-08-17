South African activists slam J&J for exporting vaccines

The Aspen factory has the capacity to finish about 220 million J&J doses annually.

“We believe that the conduct of Johnson & Johnson has been scandalous, immoral and unconstitutional,” Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative, an advocacy group in South Africa, said Tuesday.

The organization has already filed a request under South Africa’s Promotion of Access to Information Act to get access to the contracts, she said.

South Africa has vaccinated more than 2.1 million people with the J&J vaccine and has purchased 31 million doses of the vaccine, which are being delivered in large shipments from overseas and from the South African manufacturing plant. The rollout of the J&J vaccines has been delayed by delivery disruptions.

In addition to the J&J vaccines, South Africa is using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. About 7% of South Africans are fully vaccinated and an additional 9% have received one dose. Overall South Africa has given at least one vaccination does to more than 9.7 million people and is currently administering about 200,000 shots per day.

Moses Muluba, from the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development in Uganda, said the distribution of vaccines produced in Africa to Europe shows glaring global inequity in the distribution of vaccines.

“In a country like Uganda where we have 44 million people, we have not even reached a target of 4 million vaccinations. Only 1.7 million have been vaccinated, but we cannot find vaccines in the market," he said.

The vast majority of the world's COVID-19 vaccine supply has already been bought up by rich countries including the U.S., Canada and the European Union. While many of those countries have pledged to donate millions of vaccines to African countries, most of them won't be delivered this year. And many are now planning booster shots for their own people.

“In this case, what does global solidarity mean? Vaccines made in South Africa were supposed to boost distribution to countries like ours, but that has not happened,” Muluba said.

___

AP journalists Maria Cheng in London and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg contributed.