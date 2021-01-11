South Africa struggles with post-holiday spike in COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has met with his National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet over the renewed public health crisis, is expected to address the nation Monday night on the pandemic.

South Africa, with a population of 60 million, has reported 1.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, representing more than 30% of all the cases in Africa, which this week exceeded 3 million. It has reported over 33,000 virus-related deaths but experts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited testing.

South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen from 19.87 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 27 to 31.52 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 10, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in South Africa has risen about 75% over the past two weeks, from 0.49 deaths per 100,000 people on Dec. 27 to 0.86 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 10.

Neighboring Zimbabwe is also experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, largely as a result of the high numbers of travelers between the two countries.

Zimbabwean authorities have banned families from transporting dead relatives between cities, part of new measures to stop traditional funeral rites that are believed to be increasing the spread of the disease.

The announcement stops families from taking the dead to their areas of birth for ceremonies and burial. Police have also banned public viewing of bodies and the tradition of having a corpse stay overnight in the family's home before burial.

___

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:

A patient wearing an oxygen mask is being treated in makeshift emergency units at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Health workers load a lifeless body into a morgue vehicle at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Health workers load a lifeless body into a morgue vehicle at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

Health worker in a protective suit works in the makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe

A patient wearing an oxygen mask is being treated in the makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is battling an ever-increasing number of Covid-19 patients. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe Credit: Themba Hadebe