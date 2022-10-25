South Africa says Ethiopia peace talks have begun on Tigray

The Tigray region of more than 5 million people is again cut off from the world by renewed fighting that began in late August following months of a lull in the conflict.

All combatants have committed abuses, according to United Nations human rights investigators who recently singled out the Ethiopian government as using "starvation of civilians" as a weapon of war. Babies in Tigray are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care, according to a yet-unpublished study shared by its authors with The Associated Press this month.

The war since exploding in November 2020 has spilled over into Ethiopia's neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, putting hundreds of thousands of people there in peril.

Academics and health workers have estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed by conflict and deprivation, and the U.S. has begun warning of a half-million casualties.