South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 448 dead

“There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort," said Ramaphosa.

“Learning from the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are drawing together various stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure all funds disbursed to respond to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money,” he said.

Ramaphosa's remarks come after widespread graft was uncovered by the state’s Special Investigating Unit in state funds that were supposed to help the nation respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigned after the investigation found that businesses linked to his family benefited from inflated COVID-19 contracts from his department.

Despite Ramaphosa's pledge, many South Africans are skeptical that government funds for flood relief will not be diverted by corruption. Several businesses, prominent South Africans and charities have pledged money to private organizations.

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe, Ramaphosa's brother-in-law, has made one of the biggest donations pledging about $2 million to Gift of the Givers, a South African-based disaster relief organization. The University of Johannesburg said it will also donate funds directly to Gift of the Givers.

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has also appealed for funds for flood relief through her Africa Outreach Project.

South Africa had been in a national state of disaster over COVID-19 since March 2020 until it was lifted two weeks ago, but it has now been reinstated in response to the Durban floods.

This story was corrected to show that more than 40 people are missing and the KwaZulu-Natal is the correct spelling.

A man crosses a river at an informal settlement during flooding in Durban, South Africa, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Search and rescue team look for bodies at Umzinyathi Falls in Inanda near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Teachers and students clear mud inside a classroom following floods at Brettenwood High school in uMbilo, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Students clear mud following floods at Brettenwood High school in uMbilo, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Teachers and students clear mud inside a classroom following floods at Brettenwood High school in uMbilo, near Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.