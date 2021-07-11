South Africa faces rioting over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court last week. Zuma has been imprisoned for defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.

His bid to be released from the Estcourt Correctional Center was rejected by a regional court on Friday. He is set to make another attempt Monday with the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court.