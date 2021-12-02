South Africa accelerates vaccination campaign amid surge

Tests indicate the omicron variant, which was first reported in Southern Africa, is spreading quickly and is now in five of South Africa's nine provinces. It is not known how many of the new daily cases involve omicron because scientists can only do full genetic sequencing on a small number of positive tests.

However, it appears that omicron is “rapidly becoming the dominant variant” in South Africa, according to a statement issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. The institute said that 74% of the 249 samples sequenced in November were identified as omicron.

In October, before omicron was discovered, the delta variant was the dominant form of the coronavirus in South Africa.

Scientists in South Africa and around the world are doing genetic sequencing of omicron samples to learn more about the variant. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, if it makes people more seriously ill or whether existing vaccines are effective against it.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said Thursday he was encouraged to see more people getting vaccinated, with the province recording at least 50,000 vaccinations daily this week.

However, about half of the province's 16 million people remain unvaccinated, Makhura said. The number includes many migrants who are in South Africa without authorization and therefore are unable to get vaccinated because they cannot be recorded in the digital vaccination system, he said.

About 36% of adults in South Africa are fully vaccinated, according to official statistics. The country now has 19 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the pace of vaccinations has slowed.

That's why officials launched the new campaign to increase the numbers of vaccines administered before large numbers of South Africans begin traveling and socializing during the holiday season.

Since the pandemic began, South Africa, with a population of 60 million people, has reported a total of 2.9 million confirmed cases and nearly 90.000 deaths in the pandemic.

Caption A woman selling snacks, sits at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. South Africa launched an accelerated vaccination campaign to combat a dramatic rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 a week after the omicron variant was detected in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption Passengers, some wearing masks, wait for their taxi to leave the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. South Africa launched an accelerated vaccination campaign to combat a dramatic rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 a week after the omicron variant was detected in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption Passengers, some wearing masks, line up to board a taxi at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. South Africa launched an accelerated vaccination campaign to combat a dramatic rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 a week after the omicron variant was detected in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption A woman consults a traditional doctor near the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. Fearing vaccines, some turn to traditional doctors for COVID-19 remedies. South Africa launched an accelerated vaccination campaign to combat a dramatic rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 a week after the omicron variant was detected in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Caption Items used by traditional doctors to cure diseases are displayed near the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. Fearing vaccines, some turn to traditional doctors for COVID-19 remedies. South Africa launched an accelerated vaccination campaign to combat a dramatic rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 a week after the omicron variant was detected in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)