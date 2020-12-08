Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2

Seattle will attempt to become the first repeat champs in MLS since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011-12.

For most of the night it appeared the young, upstart Loons would be on their way to Columbus to play in their first final in Minnesota’s fourth MLS season. Minnesota had limited scoring chances but took advantage of the ones they did get, taking the lead on Emanuel Reynoso's perfect free kick from 30 yards in the first half. Defender Bakaye Dibassy scored on a header off an assist from Reynoso midway through the second half, and the Loons appeared headed for the final.

Reynoso continued to show himself as one of the bright young stars in the league following his move in September from Boca Juniors in Argentina to join the Loons. Reynoso had a part in Minnesota's final 11 goals of the season, either scoring or assisting on each one of them.

But Seattle’s late substitutions made a huge difference. Bruin came on and almost immediately scored and the late additions of Brad Smith and Svensson proved critical.

It was just the second time in team history two different substitutes scored for the Sounders. Seattle has now won 14 straight playoff matches at home.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Minnesota United, right, and Seattle Sounders players walk onto the field and into an otherwise empty stadium before an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) reacts after scoring an apparent goal, which was then overturned, against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren