Sotomayor's picture book 'Just Help!' coming in January

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Just Help!" by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Just Help!" by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is continuing her successful side career as an author with a picture book about giving to others

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is continuing her successful side career as an author with a picture book about giving to others.

Sotomayor's “Just Help! How to Build a Better World” will be published Jan. 22, Philomel Books announced Friday. With illustrations by Angela Dominguez, “Just Help” was inspired by the community spirit of Sotomayor's own family. According to Philomel, an imprint for Penguin Young Readers, Sotomayor's book will guide readers through a neighborhood where all contribute to improve the world and each other's lives.

“I believe that children, with their energy, optimism, and creativity, have the power to fix the many problems with which we adults are leaving them,” Sotomayor said in a statement. “I hope my book, with Angela Dominguez’s beautiful illustrations, will encourage children to use their power to help one another and begin changing their communities.”

Sotomayor's previous works include such bestsellers as the memoir “My Beloved World" and the picture books “Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” and “Turning Pages: My Life Story.”

