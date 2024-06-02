Soto homers twice, including go-ahead shot in 9th, as streaking Yankees rally past Giants 7-5

Juan Soto homered twice, including a go-ahead drive in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the New York Yankees rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Juan Soto homered twice, including a go-ahead drive in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the New York Yankees rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Sunday.

Giants starter Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, exited in the fifth with an apparent groin injury and will undergo an MRI.

Aaron Judge added two singles while extending his on-base streak to 29 games as the AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight and completed a 7-2 trip to three cities in California with a three-game sweep at Oracle Park.

Soto homered off Snell in the first inning, then reached on a bunt and scored in the fifth.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Yuka Saso wins another US Women's Open. This one was for Japan
2
SE Missouri State's Andy Sawyers bounces his old coach, Arkansas' Dave...
3
Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity this year as Gaza war...
4
75-year-old John Force races to record 157th NHRA victory at New...
5
Mayor, police chief ask for public's help in finding shooters who...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top