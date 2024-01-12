Soto gets record $31 million, 1-year deal with Yankees. Guerrero asks for $19.9M from Blue Jays

Among others who agreed to deals were New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($20.5 million), Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes ($15,637,500), Atlanta left-hander Max Fried ($15 million), Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million), Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber ($13,125,000), Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames ($12.25 million), Houston left-hander Framber Valdez ($12.1 million), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($12 million), Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($11.7 million), Arizona first baseman Christian Walker ($10.9 million) and Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen ($10,011,000).

Soto had a $23 million salary last year in his only full season with San Diego and can become a free agent after this season, when he will be 26.

Soto hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS last year with the Padres, who obtained him from Washington on Aug. 2, 2022, after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer from the Nationals. Soto was acquired by the Yankees from the Padres last month.

Ohtani played last season under a $30 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, a deal agreed to in October 2022. He became a free agent after last year's World Series and signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto offered Guerrero a raise from $14.5 million to $18.05 million. The three-time All-Star hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs, and is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Two-time batting champion Luis Arraez asked Miami for a raise to $12 million from $6.1 million, and the Marlins offered the second baseman $10.6 million.

Eligible players without agreements will be scheduled for hearings before three-person panels from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Teams have won the majority of decisions for four straight years, going 13-6 in 2023. They lead players 347-257 since arbitration started in 1974.

