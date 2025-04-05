Soto at home in Polar Bear's house: Big bats power Mets in `storybook' Citi Field opener

Alonso hit an early two-run homer, Soto added an RBI double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Friday behind the pair of power hitters they signed in free agency last offseason.

“I don’t think it could have gone any better,” Alonso said. “People were super stoked. The energy was super high the entire game in the ballpark. You couldn’t write up a better start to the home opener.”

With the Mets back from a 3-3 trip to start the season, fans were fired up for Soto's first home game since joining the team in December by agreeing to a record $765 million, 15-year contract.

The slugger's No. 22 jersey dotted the stands in a sellout crowd of 43,945, and blue-and-orange T-shirts with Seven Juan Eight written on the front were available for purchase — a clever nod to the 718 area code in Queens.

“It feels great," Soto said. "This fan base, it’s amazing. Like I said in the past, I didn’t realize how many fans they have and how passionate they are. It’s really cool.”

Soto was cheered during pregame introductions and received a standing ovation as he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat. With fans on their feet and cell phone cameras out, he popped up with Francisco Lindor on second base in the first inning.

But then Alonso drove a 1-2 fastball from Kevin Gausman the other way over the right-field fence for his third home run in four games.

“It’s pretty cool, I’m not going to lie,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He was in the dugout and everybody’s kind of waiting for that moment as he’s walking towards the plate. Standing ovation — he means a lot to the people, the fans. And then for him to go out there first at-bat and goes the other way, kind of setting the tone right away. First at-bat of the season here at Citi Field for him after the offseason with all the rumors and all that, it’s a pretty cool feeling for him and for all of us.”

Also a free agent last winter, Alonso returned to the Mets on a $54 million, two-year deal following a lengthy saga that finally ended in February. At one point, owner Steve Cohen even spoke publicly about how difficult the negotiations were and said it appeared likely Alonso would sign elsewhere.

“I didn’t want to imagine it," longtime teammate Brandon Nimmo said. "But there was a time this offseason where things were getting pretty sticky there at the end. So we were definitely worried, but I’m glad we don’t have to worry about that anymore. We’re sitting here with Juan Soto and Pete Alonso right in the middle of our lineup, and that’s two guys that are real hard to pitch to.”

Back with the only professional organization he's ever played for, Alonso is off to a sizzling start. And after rounding the bases Friday, the homegrown fan favorite came out of the dugout for a curtain call.

“It was sick. I mean, just, that type of stuff is what you dream about as a kid. And to have that type of support being reciprocated, I mean, it’s really special for sure, and I enjoyed every second of it," the four-time All-Star first baseman said.

“Obviously, this place is familiar. Love it here, love playing at Citi, love being in New York. And it checks all those boxes for me. And for me, it’s the best option and it’s just such an easy decision to come back.”

New York carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth, when Lindor drew a one-out walk that chased Gausman. Toronto manager John Schneider brought in rookie left-hander Mason Fluharty to face Soto, who pulled an RBI double into right field for his first hit with the Mets at Citi Field.

“I knew he was going to come through,” said Lindor, who scored from first base. "He’s a showman. He’s one of those guys that when the lights are on and everybody is on top of him, he performs.”

Alonso was intentionally walked, and then Soto scored easily on Nimmo’s double to nearly the same spot in the right-field corner.

Soto finished 1 for 4 with a stolen base and made a steady defensive play in deep right field.

“I think everything went our way,” he said.

Alonso couldn't agree more.

“For it being the first one back, it’s for sure really special. Where it fits on the list, I don’t really know. But I mean, it’s definitely up there,” he said. “Today is very, very special, very picturesque, very storybook-like.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP