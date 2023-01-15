Soriano's double-double helps St. John's over No. 6 UConn

The Huskies led by as many as eight points in the first half before St. John’s fought its way back and after a 12-2 run went up 27-22. The teams traded leads the rest of the half and went into intermission tied at 38.

The game was extremely physical. UConn’s Donovan Clingan and David Jones of St. John's each picked up a flagrant foul for exchanging elbows after Clingan grabbed a rebound in the first half. St. John’s Posh Alexander and UConn’s Hassan Diarra chirped at each other later in the half, with each picking up technical fouls.

Sanogo got thrown out of the game for saying something to an official with less than a minute to go and Curbelo was tossed a few seconds later.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm earned its first road win over a top-10 opponent since knocking off Marquette 70-69 on Feb. 5, 2019.

UConn: The Huskies had won their first 10 home games and came into Sunday on a 15-game home winning streak.

UP NEXT

St. John's: The Red Storm host Villanova at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Wednesday.

___

