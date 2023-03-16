Sonko court appearance sparks unrest in Senegal's capital

Police fired tear gas in several parts of Dakar to disperse protesters on the third day of demonstrations in support of Sonko, who finished third in the last presidential election and is seen as a leading contender in next year's vote.

On Thursday, a convoy of dozens of cars carrying his supporters spent more than a hour making its way between Sonko's home and the courthouse where he was to appear in connection with a civil lawsuit against him by Senegal's tourism minister for alleged defamation.