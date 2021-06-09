Son of famed Michigan coach says doctor molested him, too

That player was Kwiatkowski, an offensive lineman from 1977-79, who was abused four times, attorney Jon Marko said.

Johnson, a receiver from 1982-86, also informed Schembechler after his first physical with Anderson that Anderson had assaulted him, attorney Dennis Mulvihill said.

When the WilmerHale report was released, another of Bo Schembechler's sons, Shemy Schembechler, expressed skepticism about the accusations against Anderson, insisting that his dad would have acted if players had shared concerns about the doctor.

Michigan's current coach, Jim Harbaugh, who played under Schembechler, backed him up last week in remarks to reporters.

“He never procrastinated on anything," Harbaugh said. “He took care of it before the sun went down. That’s the Bo Schembechler that I know. There’s nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored.”

Schembechler is a revered figure in Ann Arbor, where his statue stands outside a football building named for him. The Wolverines won or shared 13 Big Ten football championships before he stepped down after the 1989 season.

The number of Anderson's victims could exceed 800, according to court filings. The report detailed many missed opportunities to stop Anderson, who was also a doctor to some staff and their families and who spent 37 years on campus. He died in 2008.

“The fact that no one took meaningful action is particularly disturbing in light of the nature, scope, and duration of Dr. Anderson’s misconduct,” the report said.

