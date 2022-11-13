Some fans bummed no beer sold at NFL pregame fest in Munich

“We will never give up,” Stelzer said. “We will now look for it. Behind this parking garage there is a little shop where we can buy beer.”

The NFL said in a statement: “Consistent with standard stadium protocol there are no beer sales outside of the Allianz Arena.”

Tailgating or gathering on an esplanade outside a stadium before a game isn't done here. German soccer fans who drink beer do so in bars in city centers and then travel together to the stadium by train.

But fans like Stelzer, who attended a Michigan home game against Colorado State in September, assumed he and his friends would have beer offerings.

Seahawks fan Don Wood, who came to Munich from the state of Washington with his wife and several other friends, was also surprised.

“We want beer right now, it’s very strange. In the U.S., you’d get big complaints about that,” Wood said a few hours before kickoff.

American Teddy Rieke, who traveled with Wood and others from Washington, added: “Makes sense... be sober heading in.”

