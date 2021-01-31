Somalia's al-Shabab rebels attack hotel in the capital city

A vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance gate of the Afrik hotel, near Mogadishu's strategic K-4 junction, on Sunday afternoon, police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said.

A number of armed gunmen then quickly invaded the hotel, opening fire on staff and patrons inside, he said. Government forces responded to the attack and gunfire could be heard coming from the hotel. Police rescued many people from the hotel, including its owner and an army general.