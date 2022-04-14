Somalia swears in lawmakers in step to choosing new leader

Hussein Sheikh Ali of the Mogadishu-based research group Hiraal Institute said the inauguration of lawmakers "marks a great relief day for all Somalis and (the) international community who invested in Somalia to move forward.”

Somalia’s parliamentary and presidential polls were delayed for more than a year amid political turmoil after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's mandate expired in Feb. 2021 without a successor in place.

The delay raised political tensions and the threat of violence in a country prone to attacks by Islamic extremists who oppose the federal government.

Al-Shabaab claimed to have thrown mortar shells targeting the area where the lawmakers were being sworn in on Thursday. Authorities didn't say if anyone was hurt.

Caption Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh

Caption Somali lawmakers are sworn-in to office, with their hands on Qurans, at a ceremony held in the capital's heavily fortified Halane military camp, in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, April 14, 2022. Somalia on Thursday inaugurated 290 new lawmakers, bringing the country a step closer to completing a prolonged electoral process marred by alleged corruption and irregularities. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Credit: Farah Abdi Warsameh