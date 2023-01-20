Somalia, extremists claim over 100 killed in intense battle

The government in a statement asserted that more than 100 al-Shabab extremists died after they attacked a Somali National Army base in the Galgudud region village of Galcad that was recently retaken from the fighters’ control.

The government statement said seven soldiers, including an officer from the elite, U.S.-trained Danab brigade, were killed in the “intense attack” but asserted that the military remained in control of the base. The government expressed gratitude to international allies that assisted in the battle.