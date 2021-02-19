Somali security forces fire on protest over delayed election

As protesters scattered, some angry Somalis warned the president that retaliatory violence could occur.

“If this is what (the president) wants, he will get more of it because this is what we know best,” said one demonstrator, Mohamed Abdi Halane, a militia leader for one of Somalia's powerful clans.

One clan leader, Mohamed Ali Had, said that “trying to suppress our views was what forced us to oust late dictator Siad Barre, which led to the destruction of the country” three decades ago.

The United Nations and others have urged Somali political leaders to solve their differences quickly. The U.N. on Friday said the new clashes “underscore the urgent need.” The U.S. Embassy said that “we urge an end to all violence.”

“This attack is yet another example of the government’s desperate attempts to suppress the voice of the people who oppose (the) federal government’s failure to hold national elections,” one presidential candidate, Abdinasir Abdille Mohamed, tweeted.