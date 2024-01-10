Somali extremists kill 1 person and capture 5 others from UN helicopter after its emergency landing

Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab extremists have killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the fighters
Nation & World
By OMAR FARUK – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab extremists on Wednesday killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the fighters.

The minister of internal security of Galmudug state in central Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Aden Gaboobe, told The Associated Press by phone that the helicopter made the landing due to engine failure in Xindheere village.

The minister said seven passengers were on board: six foreigners and one Somali national. He said al-Shabab captured five passengers and another was shot dead while trying to escape. One passenger remained at large.

Al-Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations office in Somalia didn't immediately respond to questions.

An aviation official said medical professionals and soldiers were on board the helicopter that was headed to Wisil town for a medical evacuation but made the emergency landing in an al-Shabab-controlled area. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media.

In Other News
1
Worker tells of fleeing burning vehicle in cargo ship fire that killed...
2
More adults sought help for ADHD during pandemic, contributing to drug...
3
Ancient human DNA hints at why multiple sclerosis affects so many...
4
East Coast residents struggle with flooding and power outages after...
5
Haas F1 drops Guenther Steiner as team principal after another dismal...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top