Solskjær gets vital win for United; City, Liverpool setbacks

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjær has celebrated a vital win with Manchester United after doubts were raised about his future

LONDON (AP) — After all those doubts about his future at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjær achieved what Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp couldn’t do on Saturday: Win in the Premier League.

It just needed United to face a Tottenham side devoid of any attacking ingenuity that allowed Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani -- with a combined age of 70 -- to both score before Marcus Rashford netted.

After collecting one point from four games, the 3-0 win in north London will give Solskjær some breathing space even though United is still eight points from first place.

Rather than Solskjær feeling the heat -- United fans were back singing “Ole’s at the wheel" -- the Tottenham supporters were booing their team and chanting at manager Nuno Espirito Santo: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”

Chelsea was able to extend its lead at the Premier League summit to three points with a 3-0 win at Newcastle.

Klopp’s second-place Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Brighton.

Defending champion Manchester City is two points further back after Guardiola’s 200th league game in charge of the club ended in a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal revival continued with a 2-0 win at Leicester putting the north London club behind United on goal difference in sixth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yells during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yells during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in discussion during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Brighton's Leandro Trossard, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez punches the ball away during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

