Solid company earnings and hopes for aid send stocks higher

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.5% and the technology heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%.

All three indexes are on pace for strong weekly gains above 3%. Stocks have been mostly rallying this week, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January as volatility spiked amid worries about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending by the Biden administration, unease over the effectiveness of the government's coronavirus vaccine distribution.