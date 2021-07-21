Japan tops Australia in softball as delayed Tokyo Games open

Playing about 150 miles from the main Olympics sites in Tokyo, the teams lined up for the national anthems in a stadium with a listed capacity of 30,000 that had about 50 spectators, presumably team and Olympic officials, plus media.

It was 88 degrees with 60 percent humidity for the morning start, which had the sun in the eyes of left-handed batters. The artificial turf made it seem even warmer, and Stepto pitched without a cap.

Ueno forced in a run in the first by hitting Chelsea Forkin with a pitch, her second straight hit batter.

Yamamoto singled in a run in the bottom half and Japan took a 3-1 lead in the third when Naito fouled off a 1-2 changeup, and drove a hanging changeup over the left-center field fence.

Yamazaki reached on a grounder leading off the fourth when Forkin dropped the throw at first, and Fujita drove a 1-0 pitch over the 220-foot fence in left center. Nodoka Harada added a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 off Stepto for a 6-1 lead.

Australia left the bases loaded in the fifth when reliever Miu Goto threw a called third strike past Forkin.

In the second game of the opening tripleheader, the top-ranked United States played No. 9 Italy, and No. 5 Mexico followed against No. 3 Canada.

The first two days of the softball tournament are being played about 40 miles from the site of a 2011 nuclear power plant disaster. The rest of the tournament will be in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Most of the approximately 11,000 athletes are in the Tokyo area.

Japan is defending softball gold medalist after upsetting the U.S. in the 2008 final. Softball and baseball were dropped for 2012 and 2016 and restored for these Olympics. The already have been dropped for the 2024 Paris Games and are likely to be restored for 2028 in Los Angeles.

