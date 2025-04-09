Social worker imprisoned nearly 4 years for mediation attempts at Hong Kong protests

In March, judge May Chung rejected Chen's claim of being a mediator in her verdict. She said Chen had continuously shouted unfounded accusations against the police during a protest in August 2019 and had used her social worker role, claiming to be “safeguarding justice,” to back the protesters.

Handing down the sentence on Wednesday, Chung noted Chen did not resort to violence at the scene, but her sentencing would have to consider what the whole crowd was doing at the site. She pointed to the serious circumstances of the riot.

The judge initially set the sentence at 5 years but reduced it after considering factors like the pressure facing Chen over the long legal proceedings and her contribution as a social worker.

In Chen's mitigation letter posted by local media, she said 2019 was a crucial turning point in her life, with many social workers wanting to provide emotional support during the protests. She said even though she knew the government had planned to appeal against her acquittal in the first trial, she never thought of leaving the city because she wanted to continue her service for the people who are in need.

She said she felt especially guilty toward her 75-year-old mother, whose health has deteriorated in recent years. She hoped the judge could allow her to reunite with her family earlier.

“Although many people say I am a good social worker, I am truly an unfilial daughter,” she wrote.

When she entered the courtroom, her supporters in the public gallery waved at her. She smiled and nodded back.

The social worker's conviction drew attention because of her mild role in the 2019 protests. The movement, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, was the biggest challenge to the Hong Kong government since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chen could also lose her social worker license. Last year, the government amended the law to allow the removal of a social worker’s name from the register if he or she has been convicted of an offense that is punishable with imprisonment and may bring the profession into disrepute.

In the same hearing, three other defendants received jail terms of two years and five months each for rioting. They had been initially acquitted but the government successfully appealed. They then chose to plead guilty.

Credit: AP Credit: AP