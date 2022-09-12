Soccer resuming in Britain after pause due to queen's death

The EFL said it will work on a “case-by-case basis.”

Before that, play in the non-professional leagues resumes Monday, with soccer having completely stopped from Friday to Sunday — from the professional leagues all the way down to the grassroots. A Premier League game between Leeds and Nottingham Forest, scheduled for Monday night, remained off to fall in line with the postponement of top-flight fixtures in the last round.

Some Premier League teams will back in action in European competition between Tuesday and Thursday — Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Champions League and Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham in the Europa League or Europa Conference League — ahead of scheduled top-flight games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Liverpool hosts Ajax on Tuesday and Manchester City welcomes Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Games in London appear most at risk because of the vast security operation surrounding the queen's funeral. The Premier League schedule has Tottenham hosting Leicester on Saturday, while Brentford hosts Arsenal and Chelsea hosts Liverpool on Sunday.

Most sports resumed in Britain over the weekend after a general shutdown on Friday, a day after the queen died at the age of 96.



