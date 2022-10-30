Soccer player injured in knife attack released from hospital

There will also be a minute’s silence before kickoff in memory of Luis Fernando Ruggieri, the supermarket employee who was killed in the attack.

The Italian league rejected Monza’s request for the match to be postponed.

“This week was has been very particular, very emotional. When we found out about Pablo it was normal that it shocked everyone. We were very down,” Monza coach Raffaele Palladino said. “But when we found that Pablo was out of danger we all heaved a sigh of relief.

“It was a horrible week but also beautiful because what happened to Pablo is a miracle, that it wasn’t more serious. So we realised it could have been a lot worse and we understood that it was our duty to play, to go out on the field and give everything, especially for Pablo.”

Marí, a center back, has played in eight of Monza’s 11 Italian league games this season and scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Spezia this month. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Udinese, another Italian club.

Monza, which is owned by former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, is playing its debut season in the top division.

