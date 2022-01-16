SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC

Oregon took control early when it went on a 13-3 run to take an 18-8 lead five minutes into the game. The Ducks hit three 3-pointers during the spurt, including two by Richardson.

Ellis hit two straight shots from beyond the arc to pull the Trojans within 32-27 with 4:01 remaining before the Ducks closed the half with a 13-2 spurt to take a 45-29 advantage. Richardson had eight points during the late run, and Eric Williams Jr. scored five.

The Ducks extended their lead to 55-37 five minutes into the second half. Chevez Goodwin got the Trojans within nine on a free throw with 4:54 remaining, but they could not draw any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks had a 6-6 record in late December but have regained their stride and could make a bid to jump back into the rankings after a strong performance this week.

USC: The Trojans are likely to drop out of the top 10 after struggling in all three games. They needed a late run in the second half to beat Oregon State on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.

USC: Travels to Colorado on Thursday.

Caption Southern California's Isaiah Mobley, center, celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Southern California's Drew Peterson, center, is defended by Oregon's Will Richardson, right, and Jacob Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)