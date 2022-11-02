Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Commanders

The team said in a statement: “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

Snyder's ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team's workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said at the most recent league meeting there was "merit" to removing Snyder, who has been accused of sexual harassment and of overseeing a workplace in which women were frequently harassed and demeaned.