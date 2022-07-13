Snyder camp says he'll testify voluntary, not subpoenaed

Patton Seymour accused the committee of disingenuously suggesting Snyder has previously refused to cooperate. His trip to Israel is in observance of the first anniversary of his mother's death. The committee received a letter from Snyder's mother's rabbi explaining the significance of the event, Patton Seymour wrote.

A message sent to a committee representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Congress launched an investigation into Washington's workplace culture last year after the league declined to release a report of its independent review into the organization. The Commanders were levied a $10 million fine.

The committee has since looked into accusations of pervasive sexual harassment of women who worked for the team by Snyder and other executives. The committee said Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails.

